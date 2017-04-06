× Jackson County man arrested after shooting death of his girlfriend’s son

CROTHERSVILLE, Ind. – A Jackson County man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of his girlfriend’s son, police say.

At around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 8000 block of E CR 400 S. in reference to a reported gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, authorities found and treated 35-year-old Dustin Robbins with a gunshot wound and subsequently arrested Darrell Stanton, 56.

Robbins, reportedly the son of Stanton’s girlfriend, was transported to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour and where he later died of his injuries.

According to a police report, an altercation took place when Stanton arrived at his girlfriend’s home. Stanton allegedly threatened Robbins with a shotgun and a struggle took place that resulted in Robbin’s death.

Darrell Stanton was arrested and booked into Jackson County Jail.