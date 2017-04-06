× Madison County authorities responding to gas line fire in Alexandria, evacuation ordered

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. – Madison County authorities are at the scene of a gas line fire in Alexandria.

The scene is near the west side of Alexandria on Washington St.

The gas line rupture and fire has prompted a half mile evacuation in all directions. Evacuees should go to the old Alexandria Police Station.

A car reportedly hit a gas line and ruptured it, causing a large fire.

We will update this story as we received more information