Police: Man wore devil mask during March liquor store robbery, committed other crimes

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie man faces robbery and burglary charges after police identified him as a suspect in a series of thefts at area businesses.

Police arrested John Quincy Adam Truett, 23, in connection with a pair of March robberies at two Save-On Liquor stores and another theft at Tobacco Plus.

The first robbery was reported on March 14, 2017, at Save-On Liquor, 3600 N. Broadway. The clerk said a man wearing a devil mask and a hooded jacket approached the counter and demanded money around 8:30 p.m. The clerk, who said she was “afraid and froze for a moment,” eventually handed over money from the cash register. The robber then left the store.

The next day, on March 15, police responded to a robbery at Save-On Liquor located at 2900 E. Jackson Street around 10:30 p.m. In that case, a man in a camo mask entered the store and demanded cash. He took money from the register and put it into a backpack before leaving the store.

On March 29, an alarm went off around 4:50 a.m. at Tobacco Plus, 2200 W. 8th St. Police found someone had made a hole in the wall and located the hammer used to make the hole. Surveillance video showed a man entering the store with a t-shirt pulled up to hide his face.

The man stole several cartons of cigarettes and some tobacco before leaving the store, according to court documents. Police found a gold Chevy Malibu parked in a nearby alley; several cartons of cigarettes inside the vehicle matched those stolen from the store.

The Malibu gave police their break in the case. They spoke to the car’s owner, who told them her friend and her friend’s boyfriend, later identified as Truett, had borrowed the Malibu while they were moving to a new residence. She told police she didn’t know what happened to her car until police called to let her know it was being towed.

She identified the man seen in video of the tobacco store robbery as Truett. On Monday, police served a search warrant at the residence of Truett and his girlfriend.

Clothing found inside the home matched clothing worn by the suspect in all three thefts. Truett’s girlfriend told police that his arms were “cut up” from crawling through the hole in during the tobacco store theft.

She said Truett told her about the March 14 robbery and said he’d worn a “red mask.” The woman also said Truett “freaked out” when he read about the liquor store robberies in the newspaper.

During an interview with police, Truett admitted to robbing the liquor store and burglarizing the tobacco store. He told investigators he didn’t remember the March 15 robbery and said “he must have been too intoxicated to recall” it, according to court documents.

Truett also provided police with the red devil mask used during the March 14 robbery.