RECIPE: Black and Blue Chopped Wedge Salad

Black and Blue Chopped Wedge Salad
- 1 head Ballade iceberg Lettuce – cored and chopped
- 1 sweet Spanish red onion – thinly sliced
- 1 cup of heirloom cherry tomatoes – halved
- 1 cup chopped crispy applewood smoked bacon
- 10 ounce portion of Cajun spice rubbed grilled and chilled beef tenderloin
- 3 cups Marriott Blue cheese dressing recipe to follow
- Fresh ground black pepper
Marriott Blue Cheese Dressing
- 1 cup homemade organic mayonnaise
- 1/2 cup crumbled Maytag blue cheese
- 1/2 cup of half and half
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire Sauce
- 1 teaspoon Kosher Salt
- Fresh ground black pepper
Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl and store in refrigerator for up to three days. Serves 4-5 people.