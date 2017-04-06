Important message for Lafayette-area viewers about FOX59

RECIPE: Black and Blue Chopped Wedge Salad

Posted 4:57 AM, April 6, 2017

Black and Blue Chopped Wedge Salad

  • 1 head Ballade iceberg Lettuce – cored and chopped
  • 1 sweet Spanish red onion – thinly sliced
  • 1 cup of heirloom cherry tomatoes  – halved
  • 1 cup chopped crispy applewood smoked bacon
  • 10 ounce portion of Cajun spice rubbed grilled and chilled beef tenderloin
  • 3 cups Marriott Blue cheese dressing recipe to follow
  • Fresh ground black pepper

Marriott Blue Cheese Dressing

  • 1 cup homemade organic mayonnaise
  • 1/2 cup crumbled Maytag blue cheese
  • 1/2 cup of half and half
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire Sauce
  • 1 teaspoon Kosher Salt
  • Fresh ground black pepper

Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl and store in refrigerator for up to three days. Serves 4-5 people.

