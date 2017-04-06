Soggy, cold and windy day ahead

Good Thursday morning! You will want to grab the jackets today as strong northerly winds will keep wind chills in the 30s! A Wind Advisory is in effect through this evening for sustained 30 mph winds and gusts to 50 mph.

It will be cold and soggy at the bus stop for some area kids. Temperatures only warming back into the lower 40s this afternoon.

The low pressure system that caused severe weather in the state yesterday is still spinning in the area as it heads eastward. No severe weather is expected today but showers will continue off and on all day long.

Overnight temperatures fall to near freezing so some flurries are possible!

The sunshine returns Friday as high pressure builds into the area. We continue to see sunny skies as temperatures warm up through the weekend! Another system returns Monday afternoon returning rain chances to the area.