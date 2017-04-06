Woman falls 60 feet from bridge while taking selfie

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – A woman survived a 60-foot fall from a California bridge after she lost her footing while taking a selfie.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was airlifted to an area hospital but is expected to survive.

Investigators said she was walking with a group of friends on girders underneath the Foresthill Bridge when she fell and landed on a trail about 60 feet below. The 730-foot-tall bridge is the highest in California and one of the highest in the U.S.

Paul Goncharuk, a friend of the woman, said she was knocked unconscious and suffered a deep gash to her arms and some fractured bones. She’ll need surgery, according to KOVR.

“They were taking a picture on the bridge, and then the big bolts that are holding the beams together, she stepped on them kind of weirdly and lost balance and fell backwards,” Goncharuk told the TV station.

Police closed the walkways under the bridge for the “protection of our residents and our community” and said any trespassers on the bridge would be cited. They said the woman and her friends were in violation of a county code when they walked on the girders, which are in a restricted area.

“You will be cited and or arrested if found in any closed location. Worse yet, you can lose your life and none of that is worth a selfie!” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

“Be safe and tour the bridge from the sidewalks above. This young lady is very lucky to be alive and the consequences could have been worse for her, her friends and her family.”