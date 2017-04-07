A freeze to open the weekend then temperatures surge; 2017’s warmest and first 80-degree day possible
The temperature turnaround is underway this afternoon but another cold night is coming before real warmth arrives. Good Friday evening everyone!
FROSTY NIGHT
Protect those early spring plants as best you can – the coldest night in two weeks is expected overnight. Low Temperatures are going top dip to or surpass the freezing mark by Saturday morning. A frost advisory is in effect through 9 am.
WARMEST OF THE YEAR – FIRST 80-DEGREE DAY POSSIBLE
We will put the recent chill well behind us as a warm front passes early Saturday morning. Warming into the 60s Saturday then the warmest air of 2017 arrives on gusty southwest winds Sunday.
We are forecasting a high near 80-degrees Sunday afternoon! The warmest since last October 17th, our last 80-degree day occurred in Indianapolis.
The average date of the first 80-degree day is April 21st. Last year arriving on the 17th. We waited until June 5th in 1983 for the first 80-degree day of the season!
DATES TO REMEMBER
Spring fever at a premium again this weekend but resist the temptation to do some planting! The rule of thumb is to wait until Mother’s Day. The average last frost is April 28th and the latest last freeze came May 27,1961. Enjoy the weekend and we will see you again Monday! -Brian Wilkes