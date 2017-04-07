× A freeze to open the weekend then temperatures surge; 2017’s warmest and first 80-degree day possible

The temperature turnaround is underway this afternoon but another cold night is coming before real warmth arrives. Good Friday evening everyone!

FROSTY NIGHT

Protect those early spring plants as best you can – the coldest night in two weeks is expected overnight. Low Temperatures are going top dip to or surpass the freezing mark by Saturday morning. A frost advisory is in effect through 9 am.

WARMEST OF THE YEAR – FIRST 80-DEGREE DAY POSSIBLE

We will put the recent chill well behind us as a warm front passes early Saturday morning. Warming into the 60s Saturday then the warmest air of 2017 arrives on gusty southwest winds Sunday.

We are forecasting a high near 80-degrees Sunday afternoon! The warmest since last October 17th, our last 80-degree day occurred in Indianapolis.