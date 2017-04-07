× Amazon adding 30,000 part-time and work-from-home jobs

NEW YORK — Amazon is adding more than 30,000 part-time jobs over the next year, including thousands of work-from-home jobs.

The company said Thursday that they’re hiring 25,000 people to work in warehouses and 5,000 in virtual customer service.

The virtual customer service program allows employees to work from home as a customer service agent.

Part-time and virtual customer service employees at Amazon who work at least 20 hours per week receive benefits,including life, disability, dental and vision insurance.

Workers also have access to the company’s innovative Career Choice program that pre-pays 95 percent of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether those skills are relevant to jobs at Amazon.

Amazon already has almost 40,000 part-time employees across the United States.

“There are lots of people who want or need a flexible job—whether they’re a military spouse, a college student, or a parent—and we’re happy to empower these talented people no matter where they happen to live,” said Tom Weiland, Amazon Vice President for Worldwide Customer Service, told Business Wire.

In January, Amazon announced plans to add more than 100,000 full-time jobs in the next year and a half, bringing its total U.S. work force to 280,000. Most of the new full-time jobs will be in warehouses and answering phones.

To find an open position, click here.