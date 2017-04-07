× Bloomington man arrested, accused of firing gun near day care where wife works

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– Police arrested a man accused of firing a handgun just outside a day care facility.

Officers responded to the Kids Angels Daycare, located at 1500 East Hillside Drive, around 3:30 p.m. Investigators determined the suspect, identified as Michael Montgomery, 35, entered the day care where his wife worked and placed their wedding rings on the counter, along with divorce paperwork.

Montgomery then walked outside and fired a handgun in an unknown direction before leaving the area, according to police.

His vehicle was found at his home in the 800 block of West Fairway Lane. Police were able to take him into custody without incident.

Approximately 16 firearms were seized from his residence during a search. No injuries were reported, and officials do not believe any children were ever in direct danger.

Montgomery is facing a charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.