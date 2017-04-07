Efforts to prevent child abuse, neglect highlighted during Child Abuse Prevention Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, IN-- Workers across Indiana are trying to stop child abuse and neglect before it happens. April is Child Abuse Prevention Month but the effort is year-round.

Kids Count data shows 17 out of every 1,000 Hoosier kids were victims in 2015.

“It’s out there and it is preventable,” Stephanie Teeter, assistant director for Neighborhood Alliance for Child Safety, said.

The organization helps parents make sure kids are taken care of to keep abuse or neglect from happening.

“About 50 percent of ours is housing, is homelessness,” she said.

Now prevention efforts are being highlighted in a video from from the Department of Child Services, Community Partners and Healthy Families. It features story after story of Indiana families helped by Indiana DCS’s prevention programs . It’ll debut next week as part of a 10th anniversary celebration of Community Partners for Safety Program.

“When I listen to the success stories I am filled with hope and just have a sense of we did our purpose,” Teeter said.

If you suspect or hear of a child being abused you can call police or the Indiana Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-800-5556, you can stay anonymous.