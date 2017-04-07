× FBI searching for Indianapolis man accused of sexually abusing 11-year-old girl for several years

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is searching for an Indianapolis man wanted for sexual exploitation of a child.

Gustavo Aguilar-Cruz, 41, is accused of taking videos and photos of him sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl. The FBI first learned of the allegation on March 21.

The FBI searched the suspect’s home and vehicle. Electronic devices were seized, and the FBI said many of them had videos and images of child pornography and of Cruz engaging in sexual acts with the victim.

Investigators say the abuse happened over the course of several years.

Officials describe Cruz as a Hispanic man with brown eyes, dark hair, 5’11” tall and 210 pounds. He also has a mole on his right cheek.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI at 317-845-7055 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.