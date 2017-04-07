Free Saturday event will focus on gun safety for both kids and parents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A free event on Saturday will bring kids and their parents together to learn about firearms safety.

How to talk about guns, especially with your kids, is not always the most comfortable topic. That's why 10-year-old Addison McMillan's parents enlisted some help from Tactical Firearms Training's Guy Relford.

"A priority in our household is to keep our family safe," Addison's dad, Charlie McMillan, said.

Relford and Tami Watson, of Watson Chambers Defense Institute in Columbus, IN, will hold a family symposium called "Kids and Guns: Keep 'Em Safe." They're hoping the free event will catch on and become more common in the community.

"We want to have it very interactive, we want to be able to answer any and all questions," Relford said. "You don’t have to give up security for accessibility and I think unfortunately a lot of people believe that and I think that gets people hurt."

They also hope to draw both gun owners and those who don't own guns.

"You may have an opportunity for your child to go somewhere and encounter a firearm in someone else’s home," Watson said. "I think it's very good to be open (and) honest."

Central Indiana has seen a number of accidental shootings in the last few years, many involving kids. Addison's parents said they don't want her to be next, or to be afraid.

"I think before a gun even comes in the house it should be discussed openly and talked about," McMillan said.

"I think it’s really good because a lot of kids are curious and that’s why they end up touching the gun because they’re like, 'Oh, I want to know how it feels or how heavy it is,'" Addison McMillan said.

The free event takes place Saturday, April 8 at the Arabian Room in the Murat at Old National Center. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the event begins at 10 a.m. No tickets are required.