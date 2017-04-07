Friday morning accident claims life of 40-year-old Bloomington man

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities responded to a crash early Friday morning that claimed the life of a 40-year-old Bloomington man.

Just before 8:00 a.m. on Friday, a two vehicle accident happened on SR 45 near Timber Trace Drive in Solsberry.

According to a police report, a Ford F-250, driven by a 16-year-old male, crossed the center line and struck a 1996 Honda Accord head-on.

The Accord was driven by 40-year-old Jamie Fidler of Bloomington. He died of his injuries.

The 16-year-old driver was transported to IU Health Bloomington for a possible head injury.