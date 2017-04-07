× High pressure brings a stretch of dry sunny days!

Happy Friday! A chilly start with temperatures in the 30s this morning but we have a beautiful afternoon on the way! Sunshine is back for your Friday but the breezy northwesterly winds stick with us for one more day.

As high pressure continues to build into the state we will remain dry with lots of sunshine! Southerly winds pick up over the weekend boosting temperatures into the 60s Saturday and near 80º Sunday!

If you have already started planting you will want to cover up any sensitive vegetation tonight. Temperatures dip back down into the 30s overnight so a Frost Advisory has been issued.

Our next system arrives Monday evening returning showers and a few thunderstorms to the state. Temperatures will cool off a bit behind the system back to the lower 60s on Wednesday.