× Hoosier lawmakers react to airstrikes in Syria, voice support for action

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Several Indiana lawmakers weighed in after the U.S. launched airstrikes targeting the Assad regime in Syria.

The U.S. launched nearly 60 missiles at a Syrian airbase, killing at least six people. President Donald Trump said the airstrikes were in retaliation for a chemical attack earlier this week that killed at least 86 people, including 28 children.

Warships fired the Tomahawk missiles from the Mediterranean Sea, marking significant U.S. military action in a civil war that has raged on for years.

Sen. Joe Donnelly, (D-Indiana) said he supports the airstrikes and urged President Trump to consult with Congress on future action.

“I do support the airstrikes that took place. I think it was important that we send a message. That we tell Assad in no certain terms that these kinds of actions will not be permitted. These kinds of actions, we won’t stand by. But I also think the president needs to come to Congress to get [us to] sign-off on these,” Donnelly said in an interview.

“I understand the need to move, and to move quickly. And I’m glad that the president did. But at this point it would be wise to talk to Congress as well,” he said.

“You have to use some common sense in this process as well. That sometimes actions require an immediate response. And in coming to Congress and talking to us and getting authorization, I think that’s critical. But at the same time, I don’t want to hold up the efforts that are needed to make sure that we protect other children, other infants, other families from being attacked by Sarin nerve gas by Assad.”

Other Hoosier lawmakers voiced their support for the strikes as well by releasing statements:

Rep. Luke Messer, (R-District 6):

”Tonight America sent a strong message to the world. We will no longer stand by as Assad and his supports commit war crimes and atrocities against innocent civilians. I commend President Trump for taking decision action, and thank the men and women who helped carry out this strike.”

Rep. Susan Brooks (R-District 5):

“The Assad regime’s use of chemical weapons against its own people is despicable. The President is right to respond decisively. We can no longer turn our backs on Assad’s continued abuse of the Syrian people. He must be removed from power.”

Rep. Todd Rokita (R-District 4):

“Given the horrific chemical attack launched on civilians, including women and children, by the Assad regime in Syria, I stand behind President Trump’s decision to strike and make clear such atrocities are unacceptable. We were decisive and showed our leadership again on the world stage. America needs that. The world needs that.”

Rep. Larry Bucshon, (R-District 8):

The U.S. made clear tonight that the Assad regime’s use of chemical weapons against innocent civilians in Syria will not be tolerated.

Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-District 2):

The Assad regime’s use of chemical weapons to attack innocent civilians demanded a decisive response. Tonight’s U.S. military airstrikes on targets in Syria send a clear message that America will not stand for such atrocities.

Rep. Jim Banks (R-District 3), who introduced legislation for a new war authorization that names ISIS, al Qaeda, the Taliban and other regimes, said the strikes show why “Congress should debate” a new Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF). Sen. Todd Young (R-Indiana) introduced companion legislation in the Senate.