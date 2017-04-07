Local artist overcomes Parkinson’s to find success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind-- A local artist is turning a life changing disease into success.

Wendell Lowe was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2009. Eventually the disease progressed to the point that that he lost the ability to use a paint brush. Instead of giving up his passion, Lowe transformed his craft. Instead of brush tips he now uses his own fingertips.

“It’s frustrating, because there’s so much you need to do as an artist that’s taken away from you with Parkinson’s. I’ve had to adapt the way I do art as the Parkinson’s progresses,” he said.

With his version of finger-painting Lowe creates works of art that he says “speaks to his soul”. He says many of his pieces document his struggle with Parkinson’s. in some of his works he incorporates items like pill containers or PET Scans of the brain of someone who has Parkinson’s

“I mean there’s something to this idea of when you have Parkinson’s and parts of your brain is slowly degenerating. But at the same time I’m tapping into parts of the brain that I’ve never gone to before,” he said.

Lowe’s unique art has been gaining h

art is set to go on display Friday at the Indiana Landmarks Center.

“When I heard this story I said yes, we have to do this,” Director of Special Events Mark Szobody said.

Lowe’s work will be on display for most of the month of April. He says he plans on donating most of the proceeds from sales to the Rock Steady for Parkinson’s Boxing club.

For more information about Wendell Lowe, you can visit: http://www.wendelllowe.com/