Syrian immigrants living in central Indiana react to military air strike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FISHERS, Ind. - Syrian immigrants in central Indiana are closely watching the developments overseas, just one day after President Donald Trump ordered air strikes.

Two longtime Hoosier residents, who were born and raised in Syria, share a desire for an end to the war but have very different opinions on the best path forward.

Dr. Ahmad Saltagi said he supports President Donald Trump's call for air strikes.

"We have to stop this genocide from happening and I’m glad he decided to take this decisive action," Saltagi said.

He believes it is important for the U.S. to take a strong stance against the use of chemical weapons.

"We really want this conflict to end," Saltagi said. "It’s really the worst humanitarian crisis in this century."

Saltagi still has close relatives living in Syria. He said they try to lead normal lives but it's become increasingly difficult to do so. They worry about their safety every day, according to Saltagi. So, he is holding on to hope that the violence will stop.

"It’s not American to allow such atrocities to happen," Saltagi said.

Francois Mercho is another Syrian immigrant who calls the Hoosier state home. News of a U.S. military strike on his home country brought strong reactions.

"It was a very intense moment and scary moment us," Mercho said. "I don’t want to see any wars propagating there, and people being killed for no reason, innocent people."

Mercho said he supports President Trump, but does not agree with the decision to attack the Assad regime. He says he does not believe it was the government that launched the chemical attack.

"Getting involved in wars is not favorable to the United States," Mercho said. "Only thing we can do is get involved in peace."

Mercho adds he fears more troubles will plague the country if Bashar-Al Assad is ousted from power.

"If Assad goes, there is no rebel president that will be able to govern that country," Mercho said.