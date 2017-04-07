Threat at Terre Haute school believed to be a hoax, police say

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — An Indiana State Police spokesman says a threat that led to a lockdown at a western Indiana school is believed to be hoax.

Capt. David Bursten says “all indications are that this is a hoax call” that Terre Haute North High School received about a possible threat Friday. He says he doesn’t have any details about the nature of the threat.

Bursten says there’s been no shooting or explosion at the school, and no one has been injured.

He says there have been many similar threats against schools in the state recently and those were found to be hoaxes, likely made by students.

Bursten says Terre Haute police are leading the investigation into the incident.