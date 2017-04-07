Violent week in Indy leaves 6 people dead- police focus on long term crime fixes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- It’s been a violent week in Indianapolis. On Friday morning police were called to an apartment complex on the city’s south side after a 28-year-old man was killed.

That death marked the city’s 6th homicide from last Friday to this Friday.

It wasn’t that long ago the city went three weeks without a murder.

That quick change is why police say they’re focused on long term crime fighting efforts.

On a rainy day at an east side Budget 8, Vincent Lanking was murdered in the motel lobby.

Later that same day someone shot and killed Derris Mack on the west side.

On Monday Lonneisha Wellington became a murder victim.

A family fight resulted in the double homicide of Phillip McBrady and Brandon Miller on Thursday.

That was followed by 28-year-old Terrance Hill being killed inside a south side apartment complex.

“The homicide records are really getting bad,” said neighbor Nicolette Aiken.

Police can’t say what led up to the death at the apartment building Friday morning and most neighbors didn’t see anything unusual until police arrived.

“You know I didn’t hear anything. I live right there and didn’t hear nothing,” said Aiken.

“I was shocked when they told me there was a dead body over there and a possible murder. It’s crazy,” said neighbor Hollie Mellon.

The violence the last week follows a relatively peaceful month of March when the city went three weeks without a murder.

“There’s no way to predict when crimes will occur so we try to the same thing we always do and continue to police our areas the same way,” said IMPD officer Aaron Hamer.

Because the frequency of violent crime fluctuates day to day, police know reducing the city’s homicide rate is not a quick fix.

That’s why the police chief and mayor plan to continue making community outreach and engagement a top priority.

“What we as an agency look at is the entirety of how these crime trends are occurring and then we are very specific in how we address these issues,” said Hamer.

After this busy week, police say there have now been 26 murders this year. That is nearly identical to the 27 murders were had at the same time last year.