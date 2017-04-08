‘Community Conversation’ helps Rexnord, Carrier employees with unanswered questions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, IN-- While hundreds of employees at Rexnord and Carrier brace to lose their jobs, some say their questions aren't being answered fast enough.

Saturday, they hoped to find more information at a community conversation hosted by State Rep. Karlee Macer.

"I'm gonna work until they kick me out," Sandy VanDiver said.

She was one of three women from Carrier's plant in Huntington who drove to Indianapolis to hear panelists. Unlike Indianapolis, the entire northern Indiana plant is shutting down.

"You feel very betrayed by this company because this doesn't have to be happening but they've chose to take this route," Susan Cropper said.

VanDiver, Cropper and Sharon Jackson each have at least 30 years under their belts working at the plant. They're years in which work for 700 employees became family.

"Now it's coming to a screeching halt," Jackson said.

Hundreds of workers at Carrier and Rexnord are weeks away from being laid off, as both companies move jobs to Mexico.

"We just want them to know that we're here to help them but also we're here to help transition them into other careers that are within our community," Rep. Karlee Macer said.

Representatives from Indiana Department of Workforce Development, EmployIndy, the city and United Steel Workers #1999 came together at the panel to help answer critical questions about unemployment, insurance, pensions and resources available to find new jobs.

"There's gonna be opportunities for new jobs training as well as education but also community resources," Rep. Macer said.

The reality for many workers in the audience, though, was that help can't come fast enough.

"We're not getting a lot of our answers to our questions in a timely manner," Cropper said.

For now, they're just taking it a day at a time.

"I'm worried on what's gonna happen after I'm outta there," VanDiver said.

There are representatives at each plant to help employees find new work.