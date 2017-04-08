Families of Abby and Libby thank community for support

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELPHI, Ind. - Dozens of people volunteered their time for a car wash fundraiser in honor of Libby German and Abby Williams Saturday,as the search for the teens' killer continues.

German, 14, and Williams, 13, were murdered in February. They were found near the Delphi trails.

The community has rallied around their families in the weeks following the girls' deaths. The car wash event was another show of support from residents of the small town during this trying time.

The event was rganized by softball coach Bridget Stephens. She coached German in the past and Williams was supposed to start playing with the softball team this year.

"It’s a piece of them, it keeps their spirit alive," Stephens said.

Money from the event will go to the Delphi Girls Softball Rec League, in honor of German and Williams.

Abby's mother and Libby's grandmother attended the event to show gratitude for the continued support from the community.

"Some days, this is what gets us through," said Becky Patty, German's grandmother.

"Every day, they remind us they love us and that they’re here for us no matter what," said Ana Williams, Williams' mother.

While the outpouring of support gives them strength, the reality of losing the girls is still setting in.

"I keep thinking 'Well, she’s just at camp, she’s just spending another weekend at grandpas house,'" Williams' mom said.

Both Patty and Williams say they are trying to prepare for the many painful firsts down the road - like first Easter or softball opening day without the girls.

"Most of the time, it just feels like a dream," Patty said. "We’re just walking and still waiting for them to come in."

The girls' families have formed a foundation and hope to build a softball field dedicated to German and Williams.