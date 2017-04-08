Indianapolis Bar Association to offer free legal advice
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — If you’re in need of free legal advice, the Indianapolis Bar Association is once again hosting its “Ask A Lawyer” program.
On Tuesday, April 11, licensed attorneys will be on hand at several locations throughout Indianapolis to answer your legal questions.
Attorneys will be at the following locations from 2-6 p.m.:
- La Plaza, 8902 E. 38th St.
- Brightwood Library, 2435 N. Sherman Dr.
- Central Library, 40 E. St. Clair St.
- College Library, 4180 N. College Ave.
- Eagle Library, 3325 Lowry Rd.
- East 38th Street Library, 5420 E. 38th St.
- East Washington Library, 2822 E. Washington St.
- Haughville Library, 2121 W. Michigan St.
- Lawrence Library, 7898 Hague Rd.
- Pike Library, 6525 Zionsville Rd.
- Southport Library, 2630 E. Stop 11 Rd.
If you’re unable to see an attorney in person, you can also call their hotline at (317)269-2000 from 2-8 p.m.