Indianapolis Bar Association to offer free legal advice

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — If you’re in need of free legal advice, the Indianapolis Bar Association is once again hosting its “Ask A Lawyer” program.

On Tuesday, April 11, licensed attorneys will be on hand at several locations throughout Indianapolis to answer your legal questions.

Attorneys will be at the following locations from 2-6 p.m.:

La Plaza, 8902 E. 38th St.

Brightwood Library, 2435 N. Sherman Dr.

Central Library, 40 E. St. Clair St.

College Library, 4180 N. College Ave.

Eagle Library, 3325 Lowry Rd.

East 38th Street Library, 5420 E. 38th St.

East Washington Library, 2822 E. Washington St.

Haughville Library, 2121 W. Michigan St.

Lawrence Library, 7898 Hague Rd .

Pike Library, 6525 Zionsville Rd.

Southport Library, 2630 E. Stop 11 Rd.

If you’re unable to see an attorney in person, you can also call their hotline at (317)269-2000 from 2-8 p.m.