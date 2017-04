Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Jen Bricker was born without legs, but that did not stop her from achieving her dream of becoming a gymnast.

Now Jen tours the country not only showing off her acrobatic skills, but also sharing her powerful story with audiences. She'll be in Indy on Saturday, April 8, at the Easterseals Crossroads Celebrate Ability event. Jen will be serving as the keynote speaker. For more info on the event, click here.