Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Twisted Wick Candles got its start in Nashville, IN, when couple Jodi and Rich Scheve decided to make a clean-burning and environmentally friendly candle out of soybean wax.

Now, their products are sold in over 20 states. Jodi and Rich stopped by our morning show to tell us about their business, and which new products you can look forward to in stores.