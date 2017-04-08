× Old electronics, paper products can be dropped off at Zoo recycling event

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Each year, Americans throw out millions of pounds of electronic waste. To lighten the landfill load, the Indianapolis Zoo is hosting its bi-annual Power Recycling Weekend.

Saturday and Sunday, April 8-9, the Indianapolis Zoo parking lot is open to whomever wants to stop by and recycle. They accept old electronics, paper products and other household items.

Goodwill Industries of Central Indiana will have a bin on site to collect new and gently used clothing, household items, furniture, books, toys and more.

Paper offering is offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. courtesy of Ray’s Trash Service. Each car has a three-box limit for how much can be recycled.

In exchange for helping the planet, the Indianapolis zoo says it’s giving out discount coupons for $2 off zoo admissions.

Last year, the Indianapolis Zoo collected more than 40,300 pounds of reusable and recyclable materials to keep out of area landfills.