× Warm and windy Sunday for central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Saturday afternoon! The weather is amazing today with beautiful sunshine and highs in the 60s. Tonight we’ll stay mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s with a south wind 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday will bring very warm and windy conditions. Temperatures will soar to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees in the afternoon! Winds will increase with gusts to 30 and 35 mph out of the south, southwest. My forecast high is 79 degrees and should we get there, it would be the warmest all year and warmest since early November of 2016.

Rain and even a few t-storms will once again arrive Monday. A few showers may be around the area Monday morning with a risk of a few strong storms in central Indiana Monday evening. Storms will develop ahead and along a cold front up across the Upper Midwest Monday afternoon. Those storms will move in from Illinois and northwestern Indiana Monday evening. Instability is highest in Illinois and far northwest Indiana where a few storms could be severe. Nonetheless, those storms will move into central Indiana and will pose a risk of gusty/damaging winds.

Highs Monday will be in the mid-70s with strong south, southwest winds.

Highs will be above average this week and in the 60s and 70s. Rain will be lingering around Tuesday morning with a full dry day expected with sunshine by the middle of the week. –Danielle Dozier