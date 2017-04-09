× April 15 is deadline for Indiana college aid applications

INDIANAPOLIS — Anyone seeking college financial aid in Indiana has less than a week to submit applications.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education extended the deadline by about a month, making next Saturday, April 15 the final day to file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, known as FAFSA. The agency blamed troubles with a federal data retrieval tool for complicating the application process for families.

State higher education Commissioner Teresa Lubbers says all prospective college students should complete the application as soon as possible.

The FAFSA form is used for determining eligibility for federal and state financial aid, along with many college scholarships. Any participants in Indiana’s 21st Century Scholars will lose their scholarship if they fail to submit an application on time.