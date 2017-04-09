Capriotti’s now open in Indy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- There's a new sub shop in town, and you'll soon have a chance to snag free sandwiches for a year!

Capriotti's Indianapolis location is at Castleton Crossing, 5320 E 82nd St Suite 105. While the restaurant is open for business now, their grand opening celebration will be held on Saturday, April 22nd, and the first 100 guests in line will receive free Bobbie sandwiches for a year!

What's the Bobbie sandwich? Capriotti's Ryan Bonnell stopped by to show our morning crew how to make one.