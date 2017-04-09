× Car snaps utility pole, driver flees the scene

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Early Sunday morning, authorities responded to reports of an accident on the south side.

Police say a red Camaro going east on West Stop 11 Road veered off of the road and hit a utility pole.

The impact snapped the pole, which was hanging in the air, held up only by wires.

When officials arrived on scene sometime after 2:00 a.m., the driver was nowhere to be found.

No other occupants were inside the vehicle.

The Indianapolis Power and Light Company will be fixing the utility pole.