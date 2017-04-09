× CDC investigating after dead bat found in salad at Walmart

ATLANTA, Ga. – Experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are assisting health officials after a dead bat was reportedly sold at a Walmart in Florida.

Two people reported eating some of a salad before the bat was discovered in a clear container.

The condition of the bat did not allow for CDC to definitively rule out whether it had rabies. They are currently evaluating the two people for the disease, although transmission by eating a rabid animal is extremely uncommon.

On Saturday, Fresh Express issued a recall of a limited number of salads. The recalled salads were distributed only to Walmart stores located in the southeastern region of the United States.