Historical marker honoring late race car driver Bryan Clauson unveiled in Nobleville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – A historical marker honoring late race car driver Bryan Clauson was unveiled in Noblesville Saturday.

Clauson died at the age of 27 when his vehicle crashed during a midget race in Kansas last August.

The racer, who competed in the Indianapolis 500 three times, spent his career traveling the world, but he called the City of Noblesville home. That’s why the city and the Indiana Racing Memorial Association teamed up with Clauson’s family to create the marker and place it in Forest Park.

Friends, family and IndyCar driver Pippa Mann attended the ceremony.

"IRMA is proud to honor Bryan Clauson, a driver whose ability in a race car was only exceeded by his humanity," said Brian Hasler, IRMA co-founder. "It was apparent to all that this young man would reach the pinnacle of racing. Bryan was taken far too early but he left a lasting legacy in the sport he loved."