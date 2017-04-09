× Male suffers gunshot wound to torso in West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Police are investigating a West Lafayette shooting that sent a male to the hospital early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the incident in the 200 block of Wiggins St. at approximately 3 a.m. When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound to his torso. He was then transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Capt. Van Vactor told FOX59 that he believes there was a party going on at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made in connection with the crime.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the West Lafayette Police Department or WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME.