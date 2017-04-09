× Police investigating fatal accidental shooting on west side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police have responded to a fatal accidental shooting on the west side of Indianapolis.

Authorities are at the scene in the 2300 block of Raceway Road.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. and investigators reportedly say that their was a party or some sort of gathering at the residence.

The victim is described as a young female over the age of 18. The shooter is also reportedly a female around the same age.

At the time, police are treating this as an accidental shooting. Several people have been questioned by police.

We will update this story as we receive more details.