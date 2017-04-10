× 2-alarm fire damages three downtown Indianapolis businesses

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IFD are currently on the scene of a business fire at 10th and MLK in downtown Indianapolis.

Firefighters were called to the area just before 2:00 a.m. Monday morning on the report of smoke coming from a business in the area. Upon arrival they found not only smoke but fire coming the businesses of Chipotle, Jimmy Johns and Charles Brown an architect firm.

Firefighters have been centering their attention to a supply closet/food storage area on the Chipotle side.