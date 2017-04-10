Important message for Lafayette-area viewers about FOX59

2-alarm fire damages three downtown Indianapolis businesses

Posted 2:31 AM, April 10, 2017, by , Updated at 03:01AM, April 10, 2017

Business fire in area of 10th and MLK

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IFD are currently on the scene of a business fire at 10th and MLK in downtown Indianapolis.

Firefighters were called to the area just before 2:00 a.m. Monday morning on the report of smoke coming from a business in the area. Upon arrival they found not only smoke but fire coming the businesses of Chipotle, Jimmy Johns and Charles Brown an architect firm.

Firefighters have been centering their attention to a supply closet/food storage area on the Chipotle side.

