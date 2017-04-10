× A few more gusty storms before midnight

COLD FRONT COMING

A new round of thunderstorms will sweep across the state through the 12 am to 2 am time frame. A third round of showers and storms at 10 pm entered western Indiana. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for potential 1″ hail north of Lafayette just before PM. And additional warning was issued for the fast moving storm for Howard and Carroll counties through 10:45 pm

Earlier Monday morning – the largest hail reports of the day occurred in Tippecanoe county to golf ball size before 10 AM.

The second round of storms arrived for the evening commute with blinding rain and frequent cloud to ground lightning strikes. A approaching storm cloud was captured and shared on many social media outlets too. The shelf clouds raced out in advance of the gusty storms.

Check out the incredible capture from our camera at Victory field. A bolt of lightning strike the Salesforce (formerly Chase) just after 6:15 pm.

WIND SHIFT AFTER 3 AM

The threat of storms will diminish as the front passes through the state. Showers are expected through sunrises especially in southeast Indiana.