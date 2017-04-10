Busy burglar breaks into 6 Verizon Wireless stores around Indianapolis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A thief armed with a brick broke into a half dozen cell phone stores around Indianapolis.

From the south side to the northwest side, the busy burglar targeted six Verizon Wireless stores over an eight hour crime spree during the weekend.

The Verizon stores hit were at 4903 S Emerson Avenue, 5849 East 71st, 7301 N Keystone Avenue, 1950 W Kessler Blvd, 6010 W 86th and 6321 Crawfordsville Road in Speedway.

Aside from breaking the front door, the crimes never turned violent, but police are still asking for the public’s help to make an arrest.

“The MO is very similar. The individual is taking a large rock and throwing it into the business and that’s how he or she is able to get into the business,” said IMPD officer Aaron Hamer.

The crime spree started just after midnight on Sunday when a driver on Keystone spotted a person in dark clothes throw a brick at one Verizon store. The crook got spooked by the driver and ran away without breaking the glass, but five other Verizon stores, including one in Speedway, didn’t get so lucky.

The front doors are now boarded up following the series of break-ins.

”Our goal is to catch the individual so we can stop this crime from happening,” said Hamer.

In most of the crimes the suspect swiped a handful of display phones and ran away in just a matter of minutes.

Employees with Verizon couldn’t talk about the thefts. The good news is that no one got hurt during any of the break-ins, but police still want the suspect caught before he steals from anyone else.

“This is just a vandalism and burglary, but we want these individuals off the street because small crimes turn into big crimes. So if we get them off the streets, our community can be safer,” said Hamer.

Some of the stores do have surveillance video. Police didn’t release those images today, but as always anyone with information or a possible suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.