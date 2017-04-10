Fallen Indiana firefighter receives headstone for grave 90 years after death

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — An Evansville firefighter who died on duty nearly 90 years ago finally has a headstone.

Firefighters honored Andrew Gordon with a headstone during a ceremony Saturday at Oak Hill Cemetery. TV station WFIE says Gordon was on his way to a fire in Evansville in 1927 when his truck overturned.

Chris Wagener, vice commander of the firefighters union, says thousands of people probably have passed Gordon’s grave without knowing he was buried there. For three years, the union has been tracking down the burial sites of 34 firefighters.

Fire department spokesman Dan Grimm says he’s “very proud” to see what’s been done to honor a fallen firefighter.