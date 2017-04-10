× Former Franklin Central teacher investigated after anonymous tip alleges misconduct with student

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A Franklin Central High School teacher is no longer employed after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The Franklin Township Community School Corporation said they received an anonymous tip on April 7 indicating the relationship between a teacher and a student.

The teacher’s first day at the school was Jan. 3, 2017. The school corporation noted their process includes a full criminal background check.

School officials reported the tip to the Department of Child Services and notified the parents of the child. The teacher’s employment was terminated following an internal investigation.

“Franklin Township is cooperating fully with the Department of Child Services and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department in their investigation,” the school corporation said in a statement.

FOX59 has chosen to not identify the teacher at this time because no formal charges have been filed. This story is developing.