× Grant County man wanted for failing to register as sex offender

GRANT COUNTY, Ind.– Police in Grant County are searching for a man who failed to register as a sex offender.

Rytonio DeMar DePriest was originally charged with sexual battery and failed to report to the sex offender registry. Police describe DePriest as 32 years old, 5’11” tall and 182 pounds. He also goes by just Demar DePriest.

Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana pays up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment. Anyone with information on DePriest is asked to call 765-662-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous.