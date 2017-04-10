× Indianapolis Colts’ 2017 preseason schedule announced

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The NFL continued to whet the appetite of its national fan base by announcing the preseason schedule Monday. Not surprising, it includes the Indianapolis Colts closing against an all-too-familiar opponent.

The Colts, who are looking to return to the playoffs after falling short the past two seasons, open their preseason at Lucas Oil Stadium against Detroit the week of Aug. 10-14. That’s followed by a trip to Dallas (Aug. 17-21) and another to Pittsburgh (Aug. 24-27) before their usual preseason wrap-up against the Cincinnati Bengals, this time at Lucas Oil.

Exact times will be announced at a later date.

The game to focus on is the trip to Pittsburgh. The third preseason game traditionally is when front-line players see the most action, and that might include quarterback Andrew Luck. Luck is recovering from surgery in mid-January to repair a partially-torn labrum in his right (throwing) shoulder, and owner Jim Irsay is optimistic Luck’s rehab will enable him to handle his normal preseason workload.

As for the Bengals, introductions won’t be necessary.

This is the 26th time the Colts and Bengals have met in the preseason since 1984, and the 15th straight time they’ve done so in the final game of the preseason.

Also, fans would be advised to lower their expectations for the preseason. The Colts are 14-40 since posting their last winning preseason in 2003. They’re 7-13 since Chuck Pagano’s arrival in 2012.