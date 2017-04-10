Important message for Lafayette-area viewers about FOX59

Kylee’s Kitchen makes Strawberry Pie Bites

Photo courtesy of Kylee Wierks from Kylee's Kitchen

Strawberry Pie Bites for National Cinnamon Crescent Day

Ingredients

For the pie bites

  • 1 tube refrigerated crescent roll dough
  • 4 Tablespoons Challenge butter, melted
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon cinnamon
  • 1 cup strawberries, sliced (about 4 strawberries)

For the glaze

  • 1/2 cup powdered sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon milk

Directions

For the pie bites

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and line baking sheet with parchment paper, set aside
  2. Remove crescent roll dough from tube; separate each of the triangles and lay flat on baking sheet
  3. Brush each triangle of dough with butter; combine sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle teaspoon of mixture onto each triangle
  4. Lay several strawberry slices at the wide end of each piece of dough and carefully roll it up like you would do for a regular crescent roll
  5. Brush remaining butter on top of each crescent roll and sprinkle remaining cinnamon and sugar on top
  6. Bake for about 12 to 14 minutes or until golden brown

For the icing

  1. Add milk to powdered sugar and stir until combined; mixture should be thick but runny enough to drizzle
  2. Drizzle icing over pie bites and serve once icing hardens