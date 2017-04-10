Kylee’s Kitchen makes Strawberry Pie Bites
Strawberry Pie Bites for National Cinnamon Crescent Day
Ingredients
For the pie bites
- 1 tube refrigerated crescent roll dough
- 4 Tablespoons Challenge butter, melted
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1 Tablespoon cinnamon
- 1 cup strawberries, sliced (about 4 strawberries)
For the glaze
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- 1 Tablespoon milk
Directions
For the pie bites
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and line baking sheet with parchment paper, set aside
- Remove crescent roll dough from tube; separate each of the triangles and lay flat on baking sheet
- Brush each triangle of dough with butter; combine sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle teaspoon of mixture onto each triangle
- Lay several strawberry slices at the wide end of each piece of dough and carefully roll it up like you would do for a regular crescent roll
- Brush remaining butter on top of each crescent roll and sprinkle remaining cinnamon and sugar on top
- Bake for about 12 to 14 minutes or until golden brown
For the icing
- Add milk to powdered sugar and stir until combined; mixture should be thick but runny enough to drizzle
- Drizzle icing over pie bites and serve once icing hardens