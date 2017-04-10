× Motorcyclist killed in early morning incident in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY – Officials are still investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in Hancock County along State Road 9 between County Road 400 S and County Road 500 S that occurred just after 2:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Officials confirmed that a male lost his life in the early morning accident but have yet finalize all of the details as the investigation is still underway.

State Road 9 remains closed between the two county roads as officials hope to have the roadway re-opened by 6 a.m.