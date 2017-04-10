× North White High School mourns death of two baseball players killed in crash

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. – North White High School is mourning the loss of two baseball players who were killed in a crash in White County over the weekend.

Emergency crews responded to a crash report at SR 39 and CR 175 North around 1:25 p.m. on Sunday.

According to investigators, Chaz Rodziewicz, 17, of Monticello, was driving northbound on SR 39 near CR 175 North in a . 2004 Chevy S-10 pickup truck with passenger Dylan Mullis, 16, of Monon. At the same time, a driver in a 1999 Jeep was following the truck.

The jeep avoided hitting the back of the pickup truck by swerving to the left into the other lane then tried to avoid oncoming traffic in the southbound lane by swerving back into the northbound lane.

The Jeep made contact with the pickup truck and it slid off the highway and struck a tree. Rodziewicz and Mullis were pinned in the pickup truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep was transported from the scene to IU Clarian Hospital in Lafayette.

Rodziewicz and Mullis were baseball players at North White High School. Rodziewicz was a junior and Mullis was a sophomore. North White provided counselors at the school today.