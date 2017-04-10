Official: Multiple shot at San Bernardino elementary school in apparent murder-suicide

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Two adults were found dead in a classroom and two students were transported to the hospital in unknown condition after a shooter entered the North Park Elementary School campus in San Bernardino on Monday and opened fire in what police say is an apparent murder-suicide, KTLA reports.

The gunman was among those who were possibly down, according to a tweet from San Bernardino Police Department Chief Jarrod Burguan. He said the preliminary information is that there were a total of four victims who were being treated after the shooting in the classroom.

One of the victims was a a teacher, San Bernardino City Unified School District Spokeswoman Maria Garcia said. She told KTLA the situation is believed to be “contained.”

Authorities have not yet said whether the two adults who were found deceased were the teacher and the shooter, or if they were additional victims.

The San Bernardino County Fire first confirmed there were multiple victims at approximately 10:45 a.m., but did not provide a count.

The other students in the school were being evacuated and taken to a nearby school.

We believe this to be a murder suicide. Happened in a class room. Two students have been transported to the hospital. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017