Police: Indianapolis dad arrested after driving drunk with his 5 kids in vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis father was arrested Sunday after police say he drove drunk with his five children in the vehicle.

Bawi Lian, 39, reportedly drew the attention of an officer when he struck a curb on Madison Ave. at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Police say Lian then stopped his 2009 Chevrolet Traverse at a red light at Banta Road. When the light turned green, the vehicle sat stationary for nearly 20 seconds.

Officers turned their emergency lights on. At that time, Lian reportedly began driving north on Madison for around one mile before stopping.

During the traffic stop, police found five juvenile passengers ages 16, 13, 9, 5 and 2, which enhances the potential OWI charges to a felony.

Lian was taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Adult Processing Center where a warrant for a blood draw was issued. He was then taken to Eskenazi Hospital where the blood draw was administered and those results are pending.

Lian faces charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated endangerment, five counts of operating while intoxicated with a passenger under 18, and five counts of neglect of a dependent.