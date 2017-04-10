× Report: IU’s OG Anunoby to enter NBA Draft, sign with agent

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It looks like IU’s OG Anunoby is going pro.

The sophomore will leave IU to enter the NBA Draft, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Goodman. Anunoby plans to hire an agent, Goodman reported, bringing an end to his collegiate career in Bloomington.

Anunoby tore his ACL on Jan. 18 in a game against Penn State. Despite missing a significant portion of the season, he’s still projected as a first-round pick.

The versatile forward averaged 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game before the injury. He’s regarded as Indiana’s best defender and one of the team’s best rebounders. The Hoosiers struggled mightily without him, going 5-9 (including the conference tournament) and finishing 11th in the Big Ten with a 7-11 conference record.

IU’s James Blackmon Jr. will also enter the draft, but he hasn’t hired an agent, leaving the door open for a return to Bloomington. IU fans are also waiting to hear the future plans of IU center Thomas Bryant, who was projected as a first-round pick last year.