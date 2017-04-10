WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Tipton and Madison counties until 11:15 a.m.
Spring Spruce Up: tackling the garage

That clutter built up all winter...now it's time for a spring spruce up.  Day one is all about cleaning out the garage.  Our friends from Lowe's shared their tips.