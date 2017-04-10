× Strong to severe thunderstorms expected Monday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Monday afternoon! I’m tracking showers and thunderstorms this afternoon that will be capable of large hail and strong winds. Storms have already had a history today of producing 0.50 inch to golf ball sized hail. Be weather aware for the potential of storms. Hi-resolution models show storms in western Indiana reaching Indianapolis around 5:30 p.m. Storms look to expand in coverage later tonight as a cold front approaches from the northwest.

Tonight will bring showers and thunderstorms to central Indiana with temperatures in the mid-50s by Tuesday morning. We’ll have windy conditions, especially through the early overnight where winds could gust to 30 mph outside of thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts of up to 0.25 inches are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms. Aside from an early morning shower Tuesday, the day looks nice with temperatures for highs in the upper 60s under a partly sunny sky.

Wednesday will be dry as high pressure builds back in. Temperatures will go up to the upper 60s with sunshine.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Thursday evening into Easter weekend as a front moves in. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s over the holiday. –Danielle Dozier