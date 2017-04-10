Two children suffer multiple broken bones in Carroll County ATV crash

CARROLL COUNTY, IN – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an ATV crash that injured two children in Carroll County.

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday in the 3000 block W on CR 725 S in Rossville. Investigators say Noah Morris, 12, and Evan Lawson, 11, were driving a Polaris Sportsman ATV on the edge of the woods at a high rate of speed when they lost control and struck multiple trees. They were both thrown from the ATV.

Morris and Lawson suffered a broken femur, broken fibula, multiple abrasions and lacerations. They were transported by ambulance for further medical treatment and are in stable condition at this time.

They were both wearing helmets at the time of the crash, and officers want to stress the importance safety gear plays in preventing serious injuries.