Warm, windy start to the week! Storm chance tonight brings a pullback in temperatures…

A warm, windy start to the workweek, as temperatures hover in the middle 60s at this hour! Clouds will be a bit thicker today for your Monday, but great weather is rolling on. Any rain chances this afternoon seem VERY LIMITED, while temperatures continue to run 10-15° above average.

Rain and storms will be possible later tonight and into the overnight, as a cold front moves through. Severe threat looks very low, but a few may produce a heavy downpour and some lightning.